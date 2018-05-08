Third former area mayor enters county race Granger's Trevino enters race with Sunnyside's Restucci and Grandview's Childress

— Jose Trevino of this community has entered the crowded race for the Yakima County Commission District 3 seat without any specific agenda.

Tuesday, May 8, Trevino said he has no complaints. He said the county has been run well.

He’d like be part of that and, perhaps, bring some new ideas.

Rand Elliott occupies that seat, but he decided not to run for re-election this fall. The field for the August 7 primary includes:

Former Sunnyside Mayor James Restucci, Grandview Mayor Norm Childress, former sheriff’s deputy Steven Changala, Yakima financial adviser Lisa Homer, Department of Transportation spokeswoman Summer Derrey and Enigma Marketing owner Brent Knautz.

Trevino is a 1989 graduate of Sunnyside High School, but he’s lived most of his life in Granger, the last 10 years consecutively.

Trevino was on City Council when Council tapped him to fill an unexpired mayor’s term late in 2016. A year later he was elected.

“We had an $84,000 budget deficit when I was appointed,” he said. “We had a surplus for first time in years coming into 2018.”

Trevino knows his political career has been brief, but he believes years in public service count as experience.

A fraud investigator for the Department of Labor and Industries, Trevino was a police officer in Sunnyside, Mabton, Zillah and Granger.

“I think it’s the right time,” he said. “I have the character to work with the other commissioners, and I have experience.”

Trevino said he has some catching up to do. The other candidates announced earlier. He plans to do that by addressing organizations, making the community festival circuit and meeting individuals personally.

How well Trevino does meeting people may be critical to his campaign. He has some history to overcome.

He was charged with fourth-degree assault domestic violence in 2005. That led to Trevino’s resignation.

Yakima County District Court dismissed the case after Trevino received a violence perpetrator’s evaluation and met a follow-up treatment. He went on to work for the Granger Police Department.