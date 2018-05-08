Toppenish soccer team wins 2A league title

— The Toppenish Wildcats made two comebacks with a 3-2 win over Selah for the district 2A soccer championship last night in Rich Leenhouts Stadium following a rain delay in an earlier game.

The Wildcats came back from a 1-0 loss to Selah and second place in the Central Washington 2A Athletic Conference.

Selah scored two goals to lead, 2-0, at halftime and kept Toppenish at bay for 73 of the 80 minutes.

Then the Wildcats exploded. Roberto Rosales scored in the 73rd minute. Toppenish came right back with a score from Moises Mancias. The final and winning goal was booted in by Cristobal Cervantes.

The victory guaranteed Toppenish a home match when the state 2A tournament starts Tuesday, May 15.