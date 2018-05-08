Toppenish toddler revived after near-drowning

— The dedication to duty of emergency personnel made possible May 8 the revival of a 2-year-old boy whom most feared was deceased.

According to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy Scot Swallow, the child was resuscitated at a local hospital after having been pulled from the muddy, 43 degree water of Wanity Slough canal after an unknown amount of time.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the 200 block of East McDonald Road at about 11:20 a.m. for a missing toddler; the boy was last seen about 15 minutes prior.

Several county law enforcement officers, a Yakima County Fire District No. 5 ambulance, Zillah Police, Washington State Patrol troopers and Yakama Nation Tribal Police responded to assist in the search.

Swallow said the toddler had last been seen playing with several other children at a residence near the canal bank. The search of the property included several vehicles and out buildings, but did not result in locating the toddler.

The canal bank was checked, as well as a diversion dam and a grate across the canal 500 yards downstream of the residence. It was there that, at about noon, a trooper noticed an arm of the toddler sticking out of the water through debris, Swallow said.

The unresponsive toddler was pulled from the water and rushed to a waiting ambulance, Swallow said. A trooper started CPR and the toddler was quickly provided advanced care by ambulance personnel.



The toddler was then taken to the hospital, where staff revived him, he said.

The toddler was air lifted to Children’s Hospital in Seattle via Airlift 7 to be receive further treatment.

Names were not released.