Traffic stop leads to drug-related arrests

TOPPENISH — Two men arrested for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine during a traffic appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.
Jay Emory LeGarde, 29, of Toppenish, and Christian Littlewolf Randall, 26, a transient, appeared before Judge Kevin S. Naught, where they answered the drug-related charge.
The Washington State Patrol arrested the men Saturday following a traffic stop for expired tags, court records show. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a baggy of methamphetamine and a .45 caliber Kimber later confirmed as stolen.
LeGarde has a prior conviction for possession of a machine gun, records show.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment