Traffic stop leads to drug-related arrests

— Two men arrested for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine during a traffic appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

Jay Emory LeGarde, 29, of Toppenish, and Christian Littlewolf Randall, 26, a transient, appeared before Judge Kevin S. Naught, where they answered the drug-related charge.

The Washington State Patrol arrested the men Saturday following a traffic stop for expired tags, court records show. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a baggy of methamphetamine and a .45 caliber Kimber later confirmed as stolen.

LeGarde has a prior conviction for possession of a machine gun, records show.