Washington splits, California secedes, no problem

RICHLAND — In regard to efforts to make Eastern Washington the 51st state, this should work out very well.
When California secedes from the union and Washington state is split, there will still be 50 states, thus eliminating the messy need to redesign the U.S. flag.
Anton Grambihler
Richland
