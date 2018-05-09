Bail set at $25,000 for suspected child molester

— A Sunnyside man suspected of molesting his teenaged daughter is in Yakima County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Nathan Roy Fisk, 35, is facing a third-degree child molestation charge after being arrested by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office May 3.

His preliminary hearing took place in Yakima County Superior Court on May 8, and Judge Kevin S. Naught determined there is probable cause for a May 22 arraignment.

The sheriff’s office was sent to Granger High School on May 3 to speak with Fisk’s daughter and her school counselor, Sandra Cardenas, a narrative sub-mitted to the judge said.

The girl said her father has been molesting her for more than two years, since around Thanksgiving 2015. At the time, she was 14, records show.

She told the deputy Fisk crawled into her bed while she was sleeping. He fondled her and attempted to have sex with her the first time, records show.

“It terrified me,” she told the deputy.

The deputy taking her statement noted her guarded and defensive posture in the narrative.

The girl told the deputy her father sexually assaulted her as many as 10 times since her 16th birthday last fall, records show.

On one occasion, her mother called out to the family to alert them dinner was ready, stopping an assault, records show.

After the girl detailed two more recent sexual assaults, she told the deputy her father “… gets drunk, touches me and leaves.”

The deputy requested Fisk be charged with three counts third-degree child molestation, three counts of third-degree rape of a child and first-degree incest.