Construction design meeting Friday

PROSSER — A Special Meeting of the Prosser School District Board of Directors takes place at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 11, in the Prosser High School, room 118 , 1203 Prosser Avenue.
This will be a construction design meeting with the architect and construction manager of the new high school.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment