Giffords adds Eastern Washington lawmaker to #VoteThemOut hitlist

— An Arizona lawmaker’s foundation is taking aim at Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers over her acceptance of support and campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association.

McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, represents the 5th Congressional District of Washington, which spans from the Oregon border to Canada along the Idaho state line.

Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, a Democrat representing Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, has added McMorris Rodgers to her foundation’s #VoteThemOut hit list this election year.

Rep. Giffords – through her anti-gun foundation Giffords – claims McMorris Rodgers voted to ease gun-control laws, has been endorsed by the NRA and has accepted $26,000 from the pro-gun organization during her severn terms in Congress.

“Americans can and must vote to keep politicians accountable for putting our lives in jeopardy,” Giffords spokesman Peter Ambler said. “For too long, elected officials have come to the defense of the firearms industry, even in the face of a gun violence epidemic that injures and kills tens of thousands of Americans each year.

“Politicians like Cathy McMorris Rodgers have failed to take the action necessary to protect our children, schools, and communities.”

Giffords started her anti-gun foundation after she was shot in 2011.

Following the shooting, McMorris Rodgers had nothing but praise for Giffords.

“I have always found her to be a smart, generous, and committed leader for the people of Arizona and America,” McMorris Rodgers said at the time.

McMorris Rodgers has not responded to the hit list.

The hit list may give McMorris Rodgers’ challenger, Democrat Lisa Brown, a boost.

Brown has said she supports banning bump stocks and stringent background checks.