Irrigation meetings slated

— The Bureau of Reclamation and the state Department of Ecology are hosting two open houses on the proposed Kachess Drought Relief Pumping Plant and Keechelus Reservoir-to-Kachess Reservoir Conveyance Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The events are:

May 16 — U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station, 803 W. Second St., Cle Elum

May 17 — The Kittitas Event Center Armory, 901 E. Seventh St., Ellensburg

Both events are open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

State and federal environmental and project workers will be on hand to answer questions. And comments will be accepted until July 11.