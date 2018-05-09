Irrigation meetings slated

CLE ELUM — The Bureau of Reclamation and the state Department of Ecology are hosting two open houses on the proposed Kachess Drought Relief Pumping Plant and Keechelus Reservoir-to-Kachess Reservoir Conveyance Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement.
The events are:
Both events are open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
State and federal environmental and project workers will be on hand to answer questions. And comments will be accepted until July 11.
