Julian D. Arreola, 87, Wapato, died May 7, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born April 12, 1931, in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Visitation will be at Valley Hills Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, in Wapato with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass will be held May 19 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, followed by committal at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

