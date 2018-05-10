Lisa Gonzalez, 50, Mabton, died May 8, 2018 in Mabton.

She was born March 21, 1968 in Toppenish.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tues-day, May 15, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial to follow at the Mabton City Ceme-tery under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home.

Those wishing to sign Li-sa’s online memorial book may do so at ww.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.