Man arrested for April drive-by in Outlook

— Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man responsible for the community’s second drive-by shooting to occur in a little more than a month.

On the morning of April 24, a home in the 10 block of Second Avenue was targeted by gunfire, Sgt. Robert Tucker said the day of the shooting incident.

Juan Manuel Magana Sanchez, 25, of Sunnyside was arrested by Sunnyside Police on an unrelated warrant May 6, and a deputy spoke with him the following day in relation to the drive-by investigation.

During the interview, Magana Sanchez admitted to driving the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting, a narrative submitted May 8 to Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught said.

Magana Sanchez was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Naught set his bail at $200,000 during the preliminary hearing.

The home that was targeted was hit multiple times and a young child and her mother were nearly struck by a bullet that penetrated the home while they were sleeping in bed, Tucker said.

Deputies recovered a 40mm bullet inside a plush toy, which was inches from the sleeping child, the narrative prepared by deputy A. Garcia said. A second bullet lodged in the frame of a vehicle.

There were five people inside the home, ranging in ages from 5-64. All escaped injury, Tucker said.

Witnesses told deputies a 2002 gold or gray Honda Accord was seen fleeing the area, and one of the residents of the home jumped in a vehicle to give chase, Tucker said.

The man who chased the suspect vehicle, Jerry Almaguer, 54, later told Garcia he only saw one occupant in the Honda, records show.

The occupant of the Accord engaged in shooting at the victim from the car, but he was not struck, Tucker said.

The victim chose to stop his pursuit of the car as the chase neared Grant County, he said.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle they fled in on the day of the shooting, Tucker said.

April 30, it was found in the 200 block of South County Line Road near Grandview and towed for evidence, court records show.

After a search warrant was granted, deputies were able to obtain information from an ignition interlock device, including photos of Magana Sanchez driving the vehicle on the date and time of the drive-by, records show.

GPS coordinates recorded also matched the locations of the chase Almaguer pro-vided, records show.

Deputies were looking for Almaguer, considering him a violent offender with a De-partment of Corrections felony arrest warrant, records show.

He is also a known gang member, who has tried to escape capture in the past, records show.

This is the second drive-by shooting since March 17.

In that incident a home on Price Road was targeted by gunfire from a small, dark SUV, the sheriff’s Public Information Officer told The Daily Sun.

There weren’t any leads regarding suspects at the time, but no one inside the home was injured in that shooting, either, he said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.