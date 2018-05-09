Patriot Academy at Lower Valley Assembly

PROSSER — Brady Smith will bring his Patriot Academy to the regular assembly of the whole of the Lower Valley Assembly at 7 p.m. at the Patriot Barn on Thursday, May 10.
There will be general business starting at 7 p.m. The assembly program will begin at 7:30 p.m. Brady Smith's Patriot Academy teaches the younger set About the protection of their individual rights.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment