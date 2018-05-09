Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 8

Livestock incident in the area of East Wine Country and McCreadie roads.

Malicious mischief on West Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on Crescent Drive.

Wanted person on Rainier Drive.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard at North Birch Street and East Wine Country Road.

Attempt to locate on West Third Street.

Resident dispute on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Cedar Street.

Animal problem on North Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Second Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Division Street.

Traffic stop on East Second Street.

Domestic call on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic call on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious activity on Elm Street.

MAY 9

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on East Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 8

Theft on East Third Street.

Theft on Temby Lane.

Juvenile problem on East E Street.

Welfare check on Temby Lane.

MAY 9

Domestic call on Mark Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 8

Traffic stop on Midvale Road.

Resident assist on South Main Street.

Death investigation on Sixth Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 8

Resident assist on Waneta Road.

Public service on South 11th Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Parking problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Harassment on South Seventh Street.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on East Custer Avenue.

Found property on Homer Street.

Trespassing on South Ninth Street.

Disorderly conduct on North 16th Street.

Traffic offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Lost property on North 16th Street.

Lost property on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on South 13th Street.

Fraud on South Buena Vista Avenue.

Welfare check on South Ninth Street.

Domestic call on South Sixth Street.

Shots reported fired on Sunnyside Avenue.

Assist agency on Sheller Road.

Suspicious activity at South 16th Street and Grant Avenue.

MAY 9

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on New Life Place.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 8

Non-injury crash on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Livestock incident at Lateral A and Branch roads, Toppenish.

Harassment on Cedar Lane, Wapato.

Welfare check on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on West First Street, Wapato.

Drowning on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Theft on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Theft on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Third Avenue, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Obstructing at Progressive Road and U.S. Highway 97, Wapato.

Resident complaint on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Domestic call on South Wasco Avenue, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Mid Valley Lane, Wapato.

Warrant service at North Track Road and Goldendale Avenue, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Buena Road, Zillah.

Assist agency at Main and South streets, Mabton.

Domestic call on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.

MAY 9

Suspicious activity on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Germantown Road, Toppenish.

Resident assist on Stover Road, Grandview.

Traffic offense at South Track Road and state Highway 223, Toppenish.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 8

Suspicious activity on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Illegal dumping on South Wapato Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Sex crime on South Simcoe Avenue.

Domestic call on South Wasco Avenue.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 8

Informational call on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Abandoned vehicle on Second Avenue.