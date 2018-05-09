Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 2
Aid call on Midvale Road. Canceled.
MAY 3
Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
MAY 4
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Resident lift assist on Parkland Drive.
Motor vehicle crash on Woodworth Road. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital, one patient refused aid.
Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Airlift patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on North 16th Street. Canceled.
Airlift patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital.
Vehicle fire at Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Grove Road. False call.
MAY 5
Brush fire on East Yakima Valley Highway. Extinguished.
Aid call at East Yakima Valley Highway and Waneta Road. No transport.
Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call at state Highways 241 and 24. No transport.
Aid call at state Highways 241 and 24. No transport.
Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside care center.
Aid call on E Street, Outlook. No transport.
Aid call on Roosevelt Court.
Aid call at state Highways 241 and 24. No transport.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
MAY 6
Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside care center.
Aid call on South Sixth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Reeves Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call at South Seventh Street and East Edison Avenue. No transport.
Aid call on Price Road, Granger. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.
Motor vehicle crash at North 13th Street and Yakima Valley Highway. Two patients transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient refused aid.
Aid call on North Euclid Road, Grandview. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Roosevelt Court.
MAY 7
Lift assist on North 15th Street.
Aid call on Lincoln Avenue. No transport.
Lift assist on East Allen Road.
Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Wallace Way, Grandview. Patient transported to a Richland hospital.
Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.
Automatic alarm on Alexander Road. No transport.
MAY 8
Aid call on East Harrison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Lift assist on East Allen Road.
Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside care center.
Aid call on Canyon Road, Grandview. Canceled.
Aid call on Nelson Road, Granger.
