Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 2

Aid call on Midvale Road. Canceled.

MAY 3

Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

MAY 4

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Resident lift assist on Parkland Drive.

Motor vehicle crash on Woodworth Road. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital, one patient refused aid.

Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Airlift patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on North 16th Street. Canceled.

Airlift patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital.

Vehicle fire at Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Grove Road. False call.

MAY 5

Brush fire on East Yakima Valley Highway. Extinguished.

Aid call at East Yakima Valley Highway and Waneta Road. No transport.

Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call at state Highways 241 and 24. No transport.

Aid call at state Highways 241 and 24. No transport.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside care center.

Aid call on E Street, Outlook. No transport.

Aid call on Roosevelt Court.

Aid call at state Highways 241 and 24. No transport.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

MAY 6

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside care center.

Aid call on South Sixth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Reeves Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call at South Seventh Street and East Edison Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Price Road, Granger. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at North 13th Street and Yakima Valley Highway. Two patients transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient refused aid.

Aid call on North Euclid Road, Grandview. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Roosevelt Court.

MAY 7

Lift assist on North 15th Street.

Aid call on Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Lift assist on East Allen Road.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Wallace Way, Grandview. Patient transported to a Richland hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

Automatic alarm on Alexander Road. No transport.

MAY 8

Aid call on East Harrison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on East Allen Road.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside care center.

Aid call on Canyon Road, Grandview. Canceled.

Aid call on Nelson Road, Granger.