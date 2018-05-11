Ephrata takes Grandview golf

— Kenedee Peters of Ephrata shot a 76 to lead her companions to the team title at the Grandview Girls Golf Invitational at Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside on May 9.

The Greyhounds hosted seven teams on what was a good day for golf weather-wise.

“We have two girls moving on to district,” coach Glenn Braman said. “Marin Bender and Krystal Bravo will play Tuesday, May 15, at Black Rock Creek for the opportunity to qualify for state.”

Ephrata obliterated the field with the top 3 individual finishers. Second was Payton Hagy with 97 and Isabel Buchert at 98.

Bender shot 117 for 13th place. Bravo did not make the Top 20.