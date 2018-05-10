Former chief finalist in Yakima

— Former Sunnyside Fire Chief Aaron Markham is a finalist in Yakima’s search for a new fire chief.

He left Sunnyside in March to take a job with the Yakima Fire Department as its newest deputy chief, joining one of the department’s other finalists, Patrick Reid. Markham served Sunnyside 26 years, half of them as the city’s fire chief.

Reid has been a deputy chief for the local department since October.

The city has been looking to fill the position vacated when Fire Chief Bob Stewart retired Feb. 28 after serving 30 years.