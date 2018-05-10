Former chief finalist in Yakima

YAKIMA — Former Sunnyside Fire Chief Aaron Markham is a finalist in Yakima’s search for a new fire chief.
He left Sunnyside in March to take a job with the Yakima Fire Department as its newest deputy chief, joining one of the department’s other finalists, Patrick Reid. Markham served Sunnyside 26 years, half of them as the city’s fire chief.
Reid has been a deputy chief for the local department since October.
The city has been looking to fill the position vacated when Fire Chief Bob Stewart retired Feb. 28 after serving 30 years.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment