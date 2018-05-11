Knights baseball team reaches post-season

— The Sunnyside Christian Knights, who topped off a 14-6 regular season with a 10-0 win against the Connell junior varsity, head to Kittitas on Saturday, May 12, to launch the 1B district tournament.

The Knights start the single-elimination affair with a familiar foe — Riverside Christian — at 11 a.m.

The Knights defeated Riverside, 2-1 and 15-10 near the end of the regular campaign.

“They have one pitcher who is very good, throws in the low-80s,” coach Tyler Alseth said.

He kept the first Riverside game close. But the Knights got a brilliant effort from their own ace Ross Faber. He shut Riverside out until the seventh inning.

If the Knights win the first game, they will play Pateros in the second.

They did not meet Pateros during the regular season, but they watched Riverside take a doubleheader from that club.

Alseth is confident about a second game.

No. 2 hurler Bode Jansen has improved all season long. And the club has some capable relievers.

One of those, Nate Moore, went the distance against Connell JV, walking one batter and striking out six.

It was a poor half-great half season for the Knights.

They had a 5-6 record at spring break. They ran off nine straight wins after that.

“It took our players time to get their baseball legs,” Alseth said. “Many of them played football and basketball.”

Those players accounted for second place in the football state tournament and a state title in basketball.

“Some of the kids hadn’t played baseball in a long time; the Marsh boys hadn’t played since middle school,” Alseth said.

Chance, Lane and Tyler became instrumental in baseball, just as they’d been in the other two sports. Lane got 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in two plate appearances.

Chance went 2-4 with 1 RBI, and Kyler batted 2-2 with a double. Erik VanDyke went 2-2 with double and 1 RBI, and Anthony Mendoza batted 2-3 with 1 RBI.