Living her dream job Curfman is proud of her three miracles

— Being told she would never have children, one local mom is living the life she didn’t think she’d have.

Lindsee Curfman, 35, is the proud mother of three children — Tyler Ann, 10; R.J., 9; and Ava, 6.

“I wasn’t supposed to have kids,” she said.

She and her husband, Bobby Curfman, knew each other in high school. They didn’t begin dating until they were in their 20s, though.

“We dated two months, were engaged a week,” Curfman said.

The two hopped on a plane to Las Vegas for a vacation and decided to tie the knot, much to the surprise of their families.

The couple bought a coffee stand on Yakima Valley Highway — Java Espresso — thinking that was their future, Curfman said.

However, they were surprised to learn she was pregnant with the couple’s first child about a year-and-a-half after they were married.

“I had endometriosis,” Curfman said.

“All I wanted was to be a mom,” she said.

With her condition, the pregnancy was difficult, and the doctor told Curfman it was inadvisable for her to work. She was also told she would need to have any children she wanted at a young age.

“I had all my children before I was 30,” she said. “That’s why they are so close in age.”

Focusing on her children and their lives is Curfman’s top priority.

She received advice from a college professor while pursuing a degree in criminal justice. Her goal at the time, thinking she would not become a mother, was to become a criminal profiler.

The heart-to-heart with her professor helped her re-evaluate her priorities, and Curfman said, “Now, I get what he was saying.”

She volunteers in her children’s classrooms, is president of Hilton PTA in Zillah, has served on the board of the Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team, is the event director for Valley Performing Arts and recently joined the Sunnyside Noon Rotary Club as a representative of the swim team.

“I find it so funny… I’m never home,” Curfman said.

The term “stay-at-home mom” doesn’t apply to her because she finds herself always on the go.

Each of the organizations for which she volunteers her time is youth and community-oriented, Curfman said.

“I think my badge is ‘Valley Volunteer’,” she quipped.

Curfman enjoys her volunteer efforts because many of the organizations are those in which her children are involved.

“My son plays football, two of my kids play basketball, all three swim, and the oldest is in gymnastics and choir,” the busy mother said.

Curfman and husband believe it is important to support organizations in the community. “We believe in contributing to the success of programs our children are involved in,” she said.

“But, that’s how you build a stronger community,” Curfman noted.

She’s found an untapped talent through her work with Valley Performing Arts, though.

“I found I am good at managing events,” Curfman said.

Because of that, she plans to earn certification in the field of event management and planning.