Melvin Mallonee, 87, of Sunnyside, died May 9, 2018, in Sunnyside.
He was born May 15, 1930, in Flippin, Ark.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. Bur-ial with Military Honors will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Melvin’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
