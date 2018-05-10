Melvin Mallonee, 87, of Sunnyside, died May 9, 2018, in Sunnyside.

He was born May 15, 1930, in Flippin, Ark.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. Bur-ial with Military Honors will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

