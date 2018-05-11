Pitch, hit and run cancelled

SUNNYSIDE — City recreation officials were looking for help putting on a pitch, hit and run event this coming weekend, but it did not materialize.
As a result, Recreation Coordinator Lander Grow cancelled the event.
Twelve volunteers were needed to make the event more enjoyable and rewarding for local youth.
In the end, there were not enough volunteers.
