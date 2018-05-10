Prosser Police Calls

PROSSER POLICE

APRIL 27

Report of suspicious activity received in the 400 block of West North River Road. It was reported that a male had been looking into vehicles at the location. Officers were unable to locate the male.

Vehicle theft report received, after investigation Officer determined it to be a civil issue and not criminal. Reporting Party was informed that the situation would have to be handled through civil means.

Suspicious circumstances report received in the 100 block of Old Inland Empire Highway. Reporting Party stated someone had recorded children at her mother’s in-home day care as they were getting on the bus and posted the video on Snapchat with a seemingly racist caption. RP wanted to know if it was legal for them to post that. RP was told it did not appear any crime had been committed and was told to contact the school district so that they could handle the issue in accordance with their policies.

Malicious mischief report received in the 900 block of Kinney Way. Graffiti had been found on one of the porta potties at EJ Miller Park.

Traffic complaint received in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised a male driving a blue El Camino had confronted him and attempted to run him over in the Loves parking lot. After investigation, an adult male was cited and released for Reckless Driving and was trespassed from the location.

Officers received a report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party stated he saw two people get out of their vehicle and rummage around in the outdoor garden center at Shopko. He said it looked like one individual had moved things around but couldn’t be sure. The individuals then left the area. Responding Officer checked the area but did not see anyone fitting the description or see anything amiss in the area.

Theft report received in the 2000 block of Miller Avenue. Reporting Party advised a juvenile at school had stolen his IPhone. The School Resource Officer contacted all juveniles involved and spoke to them about the severity of the crime that was committed. The phone was returned to the RP and due to the young age of the juveniles, discipline was handled by the school and parents.

Noise complaint received in the 600 block of Ellen Avenue. Report of loud music and voices in the area. Responding Officer contacted a small party and the homeowners outside of a residence. The owners were asked to turn the music down and to keep the loud voices to a minimum. Owners complied and said they were sorry for the disturbance. No other calls were received.

Animal complaint received in the 1000 block of Yakima Avenue. Reporting Party advised their neighbor’s dogs would not stop barking. RP stated the dogs were in the house and would bark at anything and that the owners were not home. Information was passed on to Animal Control for follow up.

APRIL 28

Animal complaint received in the 1300 block of Grant Avenue. A dog was reported to be barking in the area for several hours. Responding Officer checked the area but did not hear any dogs barking. Caller was anonymous, so the Officer could not determine which neighbor’s house they were referring to.

Officers received a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Merlot Drive. Reporting Party advised he was with a security company working at a winery during Spring Barrel and that there were subjects drinking in areas where they were not supposed to be. The RP advised another security company was responsible for stopping them and failed to do so. The RP was advised the situation did not appear to be criminal and was an issue for the Liquor Control Board. City of Prosser Police Department.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 1100 block of Yakima Avenue. Reporting Party advised they heard approximately ten shots fired. Officers checked the area but did not locate anything suspicious. RP was contacted, and he stated he found that the sound he heard was his neighbor using a nail gun.

Traffic stop in the area of state Highway 22 and Wine Country Road. Driver was found to have an active warrant and to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant. Male was cited for third-degree driving while license suspended and received an infraction for speeding.

Report of a disturbance received in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised there was a male and female engaged in an argument within a vehicle parked at Loves. RP stated he saw the male throw a cup of pineapple at the female, then the female hit the male. Responding Officer contacted the parties involved and the situation was determined to be verbal only.

Officers received a report of an assault in the 2800 block of Lee Road. It was reported that there was a large group of people and that there were multiple physical altercations going on. Upon arrival, Officers contacted a male and female. The male had blood on his shirt and the female had an obvious injury to her head. The male advised he and his girlfriend had been assaulted by an unknown male and female while at a winery. He stated the unknown male had approached him and asked him why he flipped off his group. The male then reportedly struck him in the face with his fist. When his girlfriend intervened, an unknown female punched them both in the face. The suspects then fled the area. Medics arrived and transported the female victim to the hospital for evaluation.

Disturbance report received in the 900 block of Alexander Court. Reporting Party advised they could hear what sounded like two females yelling at each other. Officers checked the area, but nothing unusual was observed or heard.

APRIL 29

Officers assisted with a domestic violence assault report in the 800 block of Higdon Road. Adult male was arrested by Benton County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Benton County Jail.

Animal complaint received in the area of Market Street and Park Avenue. Reporting Party stated she had found a yellow lab with a cone around its neck running around in the area. RP advised she would take the dog in temporarily.

Malicious mischief report received in the 1300 block of Sommers Avenue. City of Prosser Public Works employees reported finding graffiti inside of the restroom at the City Park. Photographs were taken, and the graffiti was removed.

Officers received a report of a suspicious male behind the Post Office in the 1100 block of Meade Avenue. Officers contacted the male, who stated he was getting a briefcase that had been thrown in the dumpster, no issues were found.

Warrant arrest in the area of Mercer Court and Miller Avenue. Female known to have an active warrant was contacted in the area. Female was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant.

Traffic stop in the area of North Gap Road and Interstate 82. Driver was found to have an active warrant and to be driving with a suspended license. A search warrant was granted, and narcotics and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant. Charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and third-degree driving while license suspended were forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Suspicious person reported in the 1400 block of Patterson Road. Reporting Party advised there was a male walking back and forth in front of their house. After a quick response, Officers were unable to locate anyone in the surrounding area.

Suspicious circumstances in the 1300 block of Sommers Avenue. While Officers were in the area looking for a suspicious male on Patterson Road. Officer found a door to a maintenance building was wide open at City of Prosser City Park. Nothing immediately appeared to be missing or damaged. City Parks Department was dispatched to come secure the door.

APRIL 30

Officers received a missing person report in the 700 block of Market Street. Reporting Party came in to report his wife as missing. Officers were able to locate the female at a medical facility in the Tri-Cities. RP was advised of her location.

Traffic hazard reported in the area of Seventh Street and Bennett Avenue. Reporting Party advised there was a male in a motorized wheelchair riding around downtown. RP was concerned for his welfare. Officers checked the area, but the male was gone on arrival.

Officers received a report of a disturbance at EJ Miller Park in the 900 block of Kinney Way. It was reported that there were two subjects yelling at each other in the parking lot. Responding Officer contacted two individuals who advised they were communicating across the park by yelling and not arguing. No problems were found.

Officers responded to the area of Nunn and South Nunn roads for a report of a possible motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Officers contacted the driver who advised he had driven off into the ditch and attempted to get himself out. Driver was found to have an active warrant and be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant and third-degree driving while license suspended.

MAY 1

Officers assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a warrant arrest in the 900 block of Florence Street. Adult female was taken into custody by federal agents.

Theft report received in the 600 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised her cell phone had been stolen from the location. The phone was described as a white Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

Shoplifting report received in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised an unknown adult male had been observed on video stealing a set of headphones from the location.

Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Columbia Drive. Reporting Party advised a vehicle was parked in their driveway with the door open. It was later determined the vehicle belonged to a friend who was visiting a neighbor. The vehicle was removed from the RP’s driveway.

Animal complaint received in the 1500 block of Sunset Drive. Reporting Party advised there is an ongoing issue with a barking dog in the area and that it had been barking for three days straight. Officers checked the area and could hear barking but were unable to make contact with the owners. Information was passed on to Animal Control for follow up.

MAY 2

Traffic stop in the area of McCreadie and Wine Country roads. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended and also received an infraction for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.

Lobby contact. Reporting Party stated he had a dispute with his wife and reported past abuse. RP advised he wanted the incident documented. He was advised to seek counseling and/or get a protection order.

Noise complaint received in the 1400 block of Meade Avenue. Report of loud music coming from a vehicle in the area. Officers checked the area but were unable to hear the music or locate the suspect vehicle.

Report of phone scam received in the 700 block of Ellen Avenue. Reporting Party advised her elderly mother had previously been scammed and that she was receiving the scam calls again.

Officers received a vehicle theft report in the 1500 block of Grant Avenue. Vehicle was later recovered by Mabton Police Department on May 4, 2018. Reporting Party was contacted to retrieve the vehicle. RP contacted Officers later and advised that several items were missing from the vehicle to include a laptop, jump start device and keys. City of Prosser Police Department.

Report of suspicious activity received in the 1000 block of Riesling Place. Reporting Party stated that there has been a black Mazda or dark blue Malibu circling her house and that a man that has gotten out and come into her yard. RP said it had been going on all week. Officers checked area but did not locate the suspect vehicles or anything suspicious.

Officers assisted Washington State Patrol with a driving under the influence incident on Interstate 82 at exit 80. One adult female was taken into custody by troopers, and officers waited with the child passengers until a family member arrived to pick them up.

MAY 3

Dumping complaint received in the 1400 block of Stacy Avenue. Manager at Jubilee Ministries reported that old furniture was left at the location. RP stated they had contacted the person who left the furniture, and they were supposed to come remove it, but never did. The manager was advised it was a civil situation.

Fraud report received in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised her debit card was stolen from Sunnyside, and someone attempted to use it at Loves to make a $217 purchase However, it was not successful. RP was requesting officers attempt to obtain video footage of the suspect.

Officer responded to a report of a minor crash in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. One vehicle reportedly backed into another in the Loves parking lot, causing minor damage. Officer assisted with information exchange.

Report of a hit-and-run crash in the Chevron parking lot. Reporting Party advised a truck struck a cement pole that protected the pumps and was seen leaving the area. Responding Officer observed minor scratches to the paint on the pole and no other damage. Suspect vehicle was not located.

Officers received a report of a suspicious male in the area of 1000 Alexander Court. Reporting Party advised they observed a male exit a vehicle and jump a fence near the apartments. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the male or anything suspicious.