Sunnyside girls golf team drops score to 500

— The Sunnyside High girls golf team didn’t break 500 this year, but they did record a 500, which was down from 600 at the start of the season.

“It has been an amazing season, with a lot of high notes to take away,” Coach Ryan Cullen said. “The girls have shown so much improvement over these last couple of months.”

This is how much each girl has improved:

Kiana Hellner Gomez knocked off 18 strokes. Kaycee Hazzard improved by 24 strokes. Jackie Corona took off 27 strokes. And Lesly Mendoza cut 17 strokes and Diamond Valencia knocked off 35 strokes.

“This is such a huge accomplishment for the girls and shows just how much work they have put in this year,” Cullen said.

Hellner Gomez qualified for districts for the second year in a row. Cullen said she has been working on finding consistency with her driver and irons, and she has been chipping and putting very well.

Kaycee Hazzard will be going to districts as first alternate. She missed qualifying by just 6 strokes.

“It is truly amazing to have a freshman, who has never really played golf before make it to districts,” Cullen said.