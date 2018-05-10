Toppenish toddler in intensive care

SEATTLE — A Toppenish toddler who nearly drowned in a canal May 8 in in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital.
The 2-year-old was found after being missing approximately 15 minutes. He was last seen playing on the Wanity Slough canal bank with other children.
The location was near a home in the 200 block of East McDonald Road.
Yakima County Sheriff’s officials didn’t have an update on the toddler’s condition.
