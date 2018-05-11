Drag racing begins tonightt

— Taking center at Renegade Raceways are the Pepsi Diesel Truck Drags and Pepsi High School Drags tonight, May 11.

Renegade will also host the debut of the Tomahawk Jet Funny Car.

According to Renegade management, All diesel trucks — from pickups to Class 8 Big Rigs are welcome.

For the high school and alumni drags, all street-legal vehicles are welcome.

Gates open at 6 p.m.