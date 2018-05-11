Former Yakima lieutenant enters sheriff’s race

— There are now four individuals interested in taking over the position of Yakima County Sheriff when Brian Winter’s term expires.

Nolan Wentz, a retired Yakima Police Department lieutenant, Friday announced his intentions to file for election.

He joins current Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Robert Udell, former deputy Rick Mottice and former Wapato and Zillah Police Chief Dave Simmons.

Wentz, 60, worked six years for the sheriff’s office before joining the Yakima Police Department. He worked there 26 years be-fore retiring in June 2016.

After his retirement, Wentz pursued a Bachelor’s degree in business management at Yakima Valley College.

Wanting to utilize his experience and degree, Wentz believes he is a good sheriff’s candidate.

Winter is not seeking re-election due to a health issue diagnosed early this year.