Grandview man sentenced to 33 years for 2014 murder

— After more than two-and-a-half years, the family of Manuel Jaime, 25, of Grandview has its answers.

Santiago Alberto Santos, 29, of Grandview has been sentenced for stabbing Jaime to death Nov. 15, 2014.

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard H. Bartheld today, May 11, sentenced Santos to more than 33 years in prison, court records show.

A jury found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter and felony murder after deliberations May 1.

The stabbing was reported to Grandview Police just before 3 a.m. Nov. 15, 2014.

Officers received a report of an assault in progress in the 600 block of East Second Street and arrived to find Jaime with multiple stab wounds, records show.

He died later at an area hospital.

Santos was inside Jaime’s home when officers arrived, and Jaime was still conscious, records show.

Jaime was able to identify Santos as his attacker prior to being transported from the scene, records show.

A witness told police Jaime and another person could be heard arguing be-fore an altercation took place, records show.

At the time of incident, police weren’t certain of Santos’ motivation, records show.

A folding knife at the scene was secured, and police believed Santos stabbed Jaime “dozens” of times, records show.

Autopsy results showed Jaime was stabbed 59 times.

During the trial, prosecutors told the jury Santos was working on behalf of a drug dealer and was punishing Jaime for a debt, news re-ports show.

The defense claimed Santos had a mental health is-sue.

Court records show Santos was evaluated for competency per an order agreed upon by Judge Michael G. McCarthy in 2016. A second evaluation was granted by Bartheld this past January.

Bartheld was assigned the case last October.

He signed the order of finding Santos competent in March, allowing the case to move forward, records show.