IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Towns of Mabton and Sunnyside WA.
Effective on or after May 29, 2018, Animal Planet will move from Digi Tier 1/Silver to TV Select with no change in channel position.
For a current channel lineup, visit www.Spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/programming notices.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
May 11, 2018
