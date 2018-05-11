Listen to what people say, not how they say it

This week is National Stuttering Awareness Week.
Did you know more than 3 million Americans stutter? That’s more than the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, and Washington, D.C. combined.
One percent of your readers stutter, and up to 5 percent of children stutter for a time during their early developmental years.
In the spirit of spreading awareness, the most important thing you and your readers can do for someone who stutters — or for anyone you are speaking with — is listen. Listen to what they have to say rather than how they say it.
Jane Fraser
The Stuttering Foundation
Memphis, Tenn.
