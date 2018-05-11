Man shot to death in Wapato

WAPATO — A man was found shot to death at about 6 p.m. Thursday, May 10.
According to Wapato Police Chief Robert Udell, the man's body was found in the 100 block of Winaway Road.
"Upon arrival officers located a deceased male," Udell said. "The male died from apparent gunshot wounds."
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.
