May Days Golf Tournament returns Granger event is May 19

— The annual May Days Golf Tournament returns to he Cherry Hill Golf Course, 510 Cherry Hill Road, on Saturday, May 19.

The two person scramble will get under way at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.

There will be prizes for winning, placing and special contests like closest-to-the-pin.

The $50 will cover 18 holes of golf, lunch at Doc’s Pizza and prizes.

You may call 509-854-1800 for questions.