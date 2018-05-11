GRANGER — The annual May Days Golf Tournament returns to he Cherry Hill Golf Course, 510 Cherry Hill Road, on Saturday, May 19.
The two person scramble will get under way at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
There will be prizes for winning, placing and special contests like closest-to-the-pin.
The $50 will cover 18 holes of golf, lunch at Doc’s Pizza and prizes.
You may call 509-854-1800 for questions.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment