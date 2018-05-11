Mother, daughter help other celebrate Mothers Day

— For Mother’s Day sidewalk vendors Rosa Nunez and Miriam Gomez, working together as a mother-daughter team comes naturally.

“When mom wants to do something, I help,” Gomez said.

One of the days they work together is May 10, recognized as Mother’s Day in Mexico since 1922. In the United States, Mother’s Day is always celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Mother’s Day has been celebrated in the United States since 1908.

“We’ve been setting up our booth for the past two years, Gomez said.

“Mom is the creative one,” she said.

The women set up their Mexican Mother’s Day flower and gift pop-up business Thursday morning to catch the early crowd on Yakima Valley Highway.

“May 10 — no matter what day of the week it is — is always Mother Day in Mexico,” Nunez, who when not in the gift business is a farmer laborer, said. Her daughter works at the local Walmart store.

The women set up their canopy near the carniceria at the corner of 11th Street and Yakima Valley Highway at 6 a.m.

Shortly after they opened, they were busy for a few hours as those wishing to surprise “mom” with flowers, cards, stuffed animals and candy dropped by.

A lot of family members want to buy their gifts before mom wakes up to surprise her upon getting up for the day,” Gomez said.

“We had a bit of a slow time in the middle of the day,” Gomez said.

“But we expect to be busy again when people get off work.” her mother said.

The women will set up their booth again on Sunday.

“We will be pretty busy Sunday morning and after church,” Nunez said.