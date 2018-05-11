Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 10

Noise complaint on East Washington Street.

Non-injury crash at Hillcrest Road and West Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Ash Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Hillcrest Road.

Traffic stop on Stassen Way.

Wanted person on Grandridge Road.

Residential alarm on East Adams Street.

Parking problem on Avenue A.

Attempt to locate on Division Street.

Informational call on West third Street.

Welfare check on Cherry Lane.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Juvenile problem on Division Street.

Suspicious activity on Division Street.

Malicious mischief on Ash Street.

Suspicious activity on Grandridge Road.

MAY 11

Informational call on Grandridge Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 10

Suspicious activity on D Street.

Suspicious activity on Beverly Lane.

Assist agency on Winaway Road, Wapato.

Driving under the influence at Yakima Valley Highway and Liberty Lane.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 10

Trespassing on B Street.

Animal problem on Third Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Charvet Road, Grandview.

MAY 11

Domestic call on East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 10

Driving under the influence on West South Hill Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on Upland Drive.

Suspicious activity at South Ninth Street and East Custer Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Hit-and-run crash at South 16th Street and East Edison Avenue.

Death investigation on South 15th Street.

Non-injury crash at NW Crescent Avenue and Stackhouse Road.

Suspicious activity on Saul Road.

Welfare check on South Fifth Street.

Animal bite on South Seventh Street.

Animal problem at NW Crescent and Sunnyside avenues.

Assist agency at South 11th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Informational call on South First Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash at Yakima Valley Highway and East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Court order violation on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist agency on South 17th Street.

Fire service call at East Lincoln Avenue and Saul Road.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on South Eighth Street.

Residential alarm on Vine Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on South 16th Street.

Residential alarm on Nicolai Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East South Hill Road.

Threats on Ayrshire Street.

Runaway juvenile on North 16th Street.

Found property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on North 10th Street.

Found property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on North 10th Street.

Traffic hazard at Rossier Street and West Riverside Avenue.

Trespassing on Blaine Avenue.

Shots reported fired at East Edison Avenue and South 11th Street.

Disorderly conduct on South 14th Street.

Resident dispute on West South Hill Road.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Resident dispute on Allen Road.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Resident assist on Allen Road.

MAY 11

Domestic call on East Edison Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 10

Welfare check on South Frontage Road.

Malicious mischief on West First Street.

Domestic call on West First Street.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Assist agency on Winaway Road.

Missing person on South Camas Avenue.

Welfare check on Southpark Drive.

Domestic call at U.S. Highway 97 and Larue Road.

Shots reported fired on West Elizabeth Street.

MAY 11

Suspicious activity on West Fourth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 10

Shots reported fired on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Malicious mischief on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Livestock incident at Factory and North County Line roads, Sunnyside.

Informational call on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Burglary on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on West Centennial Drive, Zillah.

Vehicle prowl at Konnowac Pass and Nightingale roads, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Theft on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Abuse or neglect on South 17th Street, Sunnyside.

Animal bite on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Homicide on Winaway Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Suspicious activity on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway, Buena.

MAY 11

Court order violation on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 10

Business alarm on First Avenue.

Wanted person on Second Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Ann Street.

Suspicious activity on Cheyne Road.

Noise complaint on Third Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Meade Drive.

Assist agency on North Elm Street, Toppenish.

Assist agency at Orchardvale and Blaine roads.

Assist agency on South C Street, Toppenish.

MAY 11

Assist agency on East Zillah Drive.