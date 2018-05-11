Seven Wildcats make all-league soccer team

TOPPENISH — The 2A district soccer champion team, Toppenish, which goes on to state as the No. 1 seed from the Yakima Valley, claimed seven spots on the Central Washington 2A Conference all-league team.
Grandview had five selections, Wapato two and Prosser one.
Toppenish also captured offensive player of the year with senior forward Cristobal Cervantes.
Cervantes was a fitting choice. He scored with time running out in the district final to give the Wildcats a 3-2 defeat of Selah and the title. The Wildcats came back from a 3-0 deficit.-
The selections from Toppenish were senior goal keeper Alex Villafan, second team; senior defender Angel Sanchez, first team; junior defender Miguel Mendoza, honorable mention; senior midfielder Cristobal Cervantes, first team; midfielder Diego Cervantes, second team; senior forward Moises Mancillas, first team; freshman forward Rivaldo Ceja, second team.
Grandview’s all-stars were Defender Sergio Gomez, second team; sophomore Jodani Ozuna, second team; senior midfielder Alex Benitez, first team; sophomore midfielder Mario Jacobo, honorable mention; sophomore forward Carlos Saucedo, first team.
Wapato players among the selections were senior defender Jose Mondragon, second team; and senior midfielder Juan Castaneda, honorable mention.
Senior defender Nikolas Rodriguez of Prosser was named honorable mention.
