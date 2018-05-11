Daily Sun logo

Sunnyside School District Board of Directors Work Session

As of Friday, May 11, 2018

Sunnyside School District Board of Directors Work Session

Monday, May 14, 2018 at 6:00 pm

810 E. Custer Ave., Sunnyside, WA 98944

For more information, please visit:

http://www.boarddocs.com/wa/wassd/board.nsf/public

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 11, 2018

