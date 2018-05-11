IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

NO. 18-2-00279-39

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

MOLLETT'S CONSTRUCTION CO. INC., a/k/a MOLLET'S CONSTRUCTION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

P. G. REYNOLDS and JESSIE M. REYNOLDS, husband and wife; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW of P.G. REYNOLDS and JESSIE M. REYNOLDS; WAYNE M. REYNOLDS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WAYNE M. REYNOLDS, THOMAS J. STRANGE and MAXINE M. STRANGE, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW of THOMAS J. STRANGE and MAXINE M. STRANGE, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or other interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein;

Defendants

TO THE DEFENDANTS: P. G. REYNOLDS and JESSIE M. REYNOLDS, husband and wife; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW of P. G. REYNOLDS and JESSIE M. REYNOLDS; WAYNE M. REYNOLDS, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WAYNE M. REYNOLDS, THOMAS J. STRANGE MAXINE M. STRANGE, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW of THOMAS J. STRANGE and MAXINE M. STRANGE, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or other interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 13th day of April, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to quiet title in the Plaintiff in the following described real property situated in Yakima County, State of Washington:

PARCEL A: All that part of the Southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 12 North, Range 19 East, W. M., described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of Block 2 of GOODWIN'S TOWN-SITE TO YAKIMA CITY, now UNION GAP, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume "A" of Plats, page 8, records of Yakima County, Washington; thence East along the North line of said Block 2 a distance of 198.5 feet; thence North 120 feet; thence West 198.5 feet, more or less, to a point 40 feet East of the West line of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of said subdivision; thence South to the point of beginning.

PARCEL B: All that part of the Southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 12 North, Range 19 East, W. M., described as follows:

Beginning at a point 120 feet North of the Northwest corner of Block 2 of GOODWIN'S TOWNSITE TO YAKIMA CITY, now UNION GAP, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume "A" of Plats, page 8, records of Yakima County, Washington;

thence East 230 feet; thence North 88 feet; thence West 230 feet; thence South 88 feet to the point of beginning.

[Yakima County Assessor's Parcel No. 191205-31028]

Together with that mobile home described as: 1977 Bainbridge, 64' x 24, ` Serial #713514.

[Yakima County Assessor's Parcel No. 300000-04735]

against the claim of the Defendants and any one of them.

DATED this 10th day of April, 2018.

/s/ CRAIG L. SMITH, WSBA #5821

Attorney for Plaintiff

103 South Third Street

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 248 4950

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11 and 18, 2018