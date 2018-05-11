SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No.: 17-2-03992-39

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MARIAN TROUT, a deceased individual; THOMAS P. TROUT, as his separate estate; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S): ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MARIAN TROUT, a deceased individual and THOMAS P. TROUT, as his separate estate:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 13th day of April, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, a corporation, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE, LLP, at their office be-low stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Deed of Trust.

DATED: April 10, 2018

ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE, LLP

By:/s/ Janaya L. Carter

Janaya Carter WSBA# 32715

Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978

jcarter@zbslaw.com

scrawford@zbslaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11 and 18, 2018