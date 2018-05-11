Wapato homicide victim identified

— A man who fell victim to a homicide Thursday, May 10, has been identified.

Dario Alvarado III, 35, of Toppenish died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds incurred in the 100 block of Winaway Road at about 6 p.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Chief Robert Udell said.

The autopsy was con-ducted the morning after the homicide, he said.

“We’ve identified a potential suspect,” Udell said, noting the name of that individual is not yet being disclosed as detectives continue the investigation.

Deputies located a suspect vehicle at West Parker Heights Road and Yakima Valley Highway about two hours after responding to the scene of the shooting, Udell said.

He said the shooting may have been gang or drug related, but detectives have not yet determined the actual motive.

Alvarado was awaiting trial for multiple drug and weapons charges with an omnibus hearing scheduled May 21. The charges included possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a fire-arm, possession of prescription drugs and third-degree driving while license suspended stemming from an April 1 arrest in the area where he was shot to death, records show.

The arresting deputy said he found a stolen and loaded 9MM Taurus PT111 G2, 62 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking and a prescription bottle of Oxycotin not prescribed to Alvarado, records show.

He had three prior criminal assault convictions, court records show.