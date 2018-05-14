Man drowns in Tieton River

— An Albuquerque, N.M., man drowned in the Tieton River on Saturday near Milepost 173 of U.S. Highway 12.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the 31-year-old man jumped into the river at about 5:45 a.m.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Rescuers searching the river for the man spotted a body floating in the middle of the river, the Sheriff’s Office said. They tried to setup a potential rescue, but with the river nearing flood stage, the body was spent past rescuers.

Yakima Fire Department personnel arrived with an inflatable rescue raft and headed downstream, where the found the man’s body caught in debris, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After pulling the body from the river, the rescuers transported him to awaiting medics, who could not resuscitate him, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.