Rock blasting to halt I-90 traffic Wednesday and Thursday

HYAK — Motorists heading over Snoqualmie Pass to Western Washington can expect delays on Interstate 90 this week.
According to the state Department of Transportation, Interstate 90 will be closed for about an hour beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for rock blasting.
For eastbound drivers, the closure will be at Milepost 56, near Gold Creek, officials said. Westbound drivers will be stopped at Milepost 61 near Price Creek.
Drivers can also expect other delays this week as work continues on interstate upgrades between Ellensburg and North Bend.
