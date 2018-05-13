Spartans dominate first day of 1A Sub-District Tennis Tournament

— The question for the Granger Spartans as the second day of the South Central 1A Athletic Conference Sub-District Tournament unfolds here at noon today, May 14, is: How well do you finish?

The Spartans dominated play Saturday and are in great shape now that the tournament is down to mostly placing matches.

Granger will have a strong contingent at the district tournament this weekend.

The tournament closed Saturday with 58 matches played and 28 matches to be played. All of the remaining Granger entries are in the finals or semi-finals.

But it won’t be an easy road to any of the titles. There is formidable competition in every match.

Zillah, which missed tying Granger for the boys league title by half a game, has had good fortune in boys doubles, making the final and remaining in the chase for third place.

The Leopards are also battling for third place in girls doubles.

Coming into the tournament, Granger was favored for the boys team title. The girls would need some surprises and got them. They are still playing for both titles, as are the boys.

The biggest surprise Saturday was the play of Kaitlin Roettger and Sophie Blodgett in doubles. Nothing came easy for them, but they prevailed three times.

Blodgett and Roettger outplayed Isabel Cuevas and Katie Stout of Naches, 6-3, 7-5, then got into trouble in their match against Halie Allen and Christin Bighorn of Goldendale.

Blodgett and Stout had service problems. They lost a tie-breaker, 6-8, and the first set, 6-7. They continued to struggle but came back with 6-3, 6-3 set wins.

They made it to today’s final by sending Zillah’s Abbie Myers and Makilie Hernandez to consolations, 6-4, 6-1. They will play Naches’ Simran Kaur and Sitali Cortez for the title.

Myers and Hernandez started with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Emma Rasmussen and Ruby Tereza of Highland, then stopped Johanna Simmons and Makenna Rowe of Naches, 7-5, 6-4. They can finish as high as third today.

In girls singles, both Granger entries will play in the semifinals today. No. 2 seed Naya Roettger will face No. 3 Mechelle Busey of Naches. Unseeded Anabel Castillo will square off with No. 1 seed Hanah Singco of LaSalle.

Castillo had a tough quarterfinal against No. 4 Amy Leonards of Naches, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4. Roettger breezed to a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins.

The boys doubles final is set between Granger’s Robert Berger and C.J. Middleton and Zillah’s Payton Whitaker and Brock Ellis.

Ellis and Whitaker raced to 6-2, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-1 triumphs. Berger and Middleton had it a little tougher, winning 6-2, 6-2 and 6-3, 7-5.

Boys singles has come down to Granger or LaSalle. Granger No. 1, (No. 1 seed) Malaki Cumpston will face No. 4 seed Ben Newman in one semifinal. Granger No. 2 (No. 3 seed) Trennan Slade, will meet No. 2 seed Tommy Vargas in the other.

Cumpston had only one match Saturday, a 6-1, 6-0 win over Karver DeWitt of Cle Elum.

Slade won twice, knocking off Luis Cobian of Highland, 6-0, 6-0, and Casey Brown of Naches, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Still in the tournament for Zillah is No. 2 doubles Anthony Wasselius and Cody Vance.

They won a first round match, 6-2, 6-1 over Naches, then dropped a 6-3 6-0 contest to Highland.

They won their first consolation match, 6-1, 6-1 against LaSalle to remain on course for third place.