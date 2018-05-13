Sunnyside Christian boys win district 1B baseball title

— By taking the district 1B baseball tournament Saturday, May 12, Sunnyside Christian has set a date with Almira/Coulee-Hartline this Saturday.

The Warriors won when the two schools met for the state football title. The Knights won when they played for the state basketball title.

It will be pretty much the same athletes for both teams when they meet in the first game of regionals at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The winner will play a second game to get to state; the loser will go home.

So far, the 16-6 Knights are tracking toward state with 11 straight wins.

They ignited late in both games last Saturday to defeat Riverside Christian, 6-1, and Pateros, 13-3.

Sunnyside Christian was down 3-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth against Pateros.

“Then in the bottom of the sixth, our bats woke up,” coach Tyler Alseth said. “The boys decided they were not ready for the season to be over and scored 11 runs.”

The first game was tight most of the way.

The Knights scored 2 runs in the 4th, 2 in the 5th and one each in the 6th and 7th against Riverside Christian.

Ross Faber went the distance, striking out seven batters and allowing a single run in the 7th.

On offense, Cade Bosma was 2-3 with a double, triple and 2 RBI.

Erik Van Dyke went 1-4 with 1 RBI, and both Lane and Kyler Marsh were 1-3 with 1 run scored.

Against Pateros, 11 of the Knights’ 16 hits came in the 11-run inning.

They included a 2-run inside-the-park home run by Kyler Marsh to end the game.

Nate Moore pitched a complete game, allowing only 4 hits, striking out 4 and walking only 2.

At the plate, Faber was 3-4. Bosma went 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI and Van Dyke was 2-3 with 3 RBI.

Chance Marsh went 3-4 with 1 RBI, Kyler Marsh 1-2 with 2 RBI and a Home run, and Tyler Groeneweg was 1-3 with 1 RBI.

Eric Villalobos was 1-3 with 1 RBI while

Lane Marsh went 1-2 with 1 RBI

Everybody in the order has at least one hit, the coach said.