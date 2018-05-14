Umatilla driver injured in crash Alcohol or drugs believed to be a factor

— An Oregon man was injured Saturday evening after his car overturned on state Highway 221 about 7 miles south of the city.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Adan Ariasvargas, 34, of Umatilla, Ore., was taken to a Richland hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash occurred about 5:25 p.m. nearly Milepost 18, the patrol said, noting either alcohol or drugs are believed to have been a factor.

The patrol said Ariasvargas' 2005 Ford Explorer was southbound on the highway when it drifted onto the shoulder and the driver overcorrected and lost control.

The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side, the patrol said, noting that charges are pending.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.