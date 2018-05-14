Alma Bos Jones passed from this earth into Heaven on May 10, 2018.

Born in Sunnyside in 1929, she was the sixth child of Jacob and Hannah Den Boer Bos. Following graduating from Sunnyside High School. Alma spent a year at Calvin College, then went to work in a medical office in Kansas City Mo.

In 1967 she married Bob Green and lived in Dallas Texas until his passing in 1982. Later, she married Dr. Myron Jones. They moved to Sunnyside and spent happy years here until his passing in 1989.

Alma spent many hours as church librarian at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.

She is survived by one sister, Florence Malefyt of Grand Rapids Mich., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

