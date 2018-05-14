Boy Scouts to host yard sale

GRANDVIEW — Boy Scout Troop No. 643 will be host its “famous Five Hour Yard Sale” on Saturday, May 19, to raise money for summer camp and activities.
The yard sale will run from 7 a.m. to noon in the south parking lot of Bethany Community Church on Birch Street. Unclaimed leftovers will be donated to Goodwill and other agencies.
