Flag lowering to honor peace officers

GRANDVIEW — Congress requests the president to proclaim Tuesday, May 15, 2018, as Peace Officers Memorial Day, pursuant to Title 36 U.S.C. § 136. The request is to have the United States flag be displayed at half-staff in accordance to Title 4 U.S.C. § 7(m) to pay tribute to the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who serve and protect us with courage and dedication, Adjutant James Davidson of the Fred E. Hayes Post 57
of the American Legion said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment