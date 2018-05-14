Flag lowering to honor peace officers

— Congress requests the president to proclaim Tuesday, May 15, 2018, as Peace Officers Memorial Day, pursuant to Title 36 U.S.C. § 136. The request is to have the United States flag be displayed at half-staff in accordance to Title 4 U.S.C. § 7(m) to pay tribute to the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who serve and protect us with courage and dedication, Adjutant James Davidson of the Fred E. Hayes Post 57

of the American Legion said.