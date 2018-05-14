It's filing week for political hopefuls

— It’s candidate filing week.

In this year’s election cycle, 596 offices are up for election, including U.S. Senator, all 10 of Congressional representatives, more than 120 legislative seats, three state Supreme Court justiceships, more than 20 superior and appeals judgeships, and 438 county and local offices.



Candidates may file in person in Olympia, by mail or online with the Office of Secretary of State 24 hours a day, from beginning at 9 a.m. today and ending at 4 p.m. Friday, May 18.

Applicable filing fees vary by office, and are listed on the Secretary of State’s election website.

Fees must accompany a candidate’s filing.