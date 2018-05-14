Jose Manuel Sandoval, 66, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Sunnyside, died April 21, 2018, in Scottsdale.

Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

