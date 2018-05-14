Jose Manuel Sandoval, 66, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Sunnyside, died April 21, 2018, in Scottsdale.
Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment