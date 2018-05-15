Ki-Be falls to College Place

COLLEGE PLACE — The Kiona-Benton baseball team got a shellacking Saturday, losing 19-0 to College Place in South Central Athletic Conference-East title game.
With the championship win, College Place will have its first-ever berth to the state baseball tournament.
The Bears loss came after Ki-Be eliminated Royal, 2-1, in eight innings in the semifinal.
