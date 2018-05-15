Mabton seniors sign to attend colleges of their choice

— The under-classmen filled the Jr.-Sr. High School gymnasium Monday to watch as more than 25 of their classmates made public their decisions to seek higher education.

“Seven of those seniors have already earned their Associate of Arts degrees from Yakima Valley College,” School guidance counselor Lucia Tovar said.

“We have 55 percent of our graduates lined up to go to college, university, trade school following graduation,” Mabton Jr.-Sr. High School Caleb Oten said.

“Some are still undecided, but the bulk of the class of 2018 is moving on,” he said.

Oten said the class of 2018 is the largest senior class to graduate in more than a decade.

Oten said the class of 62 Mabton seniors show every sign of being on track for graduation on June 1.

College representatives were situated around the gym floor as students took their places at the school of their choice.

For class valedictorian Rochelle Hernandez, Eastern Washington University is where she will call home for the next three or four years.

She is also one of the students to has also earned her Associate of Arts cords.

“I’m planning to focus in an English major,” she said.

Her counterpoint, class salutatorian Cassandra Ruiz, will attend Columbia Basin College in Pasco, where she will start her journalism studies.

“I want to write,” she said.

Ruiz, along with nine of her classmates signed to attend CBC.

Diego Garza, who was a standout on the basketball court throughout his high school career, signed a letter of intent to play the game at Multnomah University in Portland, Ore. last Friday.

He was on hand to celebrate that he has also earned his two-year degree from YVC and is looking forward to attending in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

Max Ruiz signed up to join a construction internship in Seattle

“I’m looking forward to working in the field,” Ruiz said.

Earning their AA degrees are Ivette Sanchez, who signed to attend Eastern, Nicholas Mejia, who will major in political science at Central Washington University, Selene Gutierrez, who will attend Washington State University and Maria Armenta, who will also attend Eastern.

Unable to attend the signing ceremon, were Brittany Sanchez and Yocelyn Mendez, because they were attending their YVC classes on the Grandview campus, said Tovar.

By the end of the hour, 10 students signed with Columbia Basin College, two with Yakima Valley College, one in the Pacific Northwest Carpentry School program, three to Washington State University, three to Heritage University, two to Central Washington University, three to JM Perry Technical School, one to Multnomah University and four to Eastern Washington University.